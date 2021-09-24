Back to top

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CCRN recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for CCRN

Shares of CCRN have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.2%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that CCRN could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account CCRN's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 5 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on CCRN for more gains in the near future.


