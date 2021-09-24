Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Party City (PRTY) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, Party City (PRTY - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. PRTY recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Moving Average Chart for PRTY

Over the past four weeks, PRTY has gained 19.2%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account PRTY's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on PRTY for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks price-change stock-price-change stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today