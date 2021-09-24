Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PVH (PVH) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, PVH (PVH - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. PVH recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Moving Average Chart for PVH

Over the past four weeks, PVH has gained 5.6%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account PVH's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 7 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on PVH for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PVH Corp. (PVH) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today