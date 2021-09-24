Oil price has been on the rise in recent weeks with Brent oil hovering near its highest level since October 2018 and WTI crude near the highest since the start of August 2020. Tightening supply and improving demand fundamentals have been driving the prices higher
ETFs to Win & Lose From Higher Oil Price
Higher Oil Price: A Boon or Bane?
Given this, we have highlighted ETFs that are expected to benefit/lose from higher oil price:
ETFs to Gain
VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH - Free Report)
This fund tracks the MVIS U.S. Listed Oil Services 25 Index, which offers exposure to companies involved in oil services to the upstream oil sector, including oil equipment, oil services or oil drilling. With AUM of $2.2 billion, it holds 25 stocks in its basket and charges 35 bps in annual fees. The product has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP - Free Report)
This fund provides exposure to 55 oil and gas exploration and production companies by tracking the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. It has accumulated $3.3 billion in its base and trades in an average daily volume of 7 million shares. The ETF charges 35 bps in fees per year and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook (read: Energy ETFs: A Bright Spot Amid Volatility).
VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX - Free Report)
This product offers exposure to 29 publicly traded companies that are incorporated in Russia or outside but have at least 50% of their revenues/related assets in Russia. It follows the MVIS Russia Index, charging investors 61 bps in annual fees. RSX is popular and liquid with AUM of $1.5 billion and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook.
ETFs to Lose
U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS - Free Report)
This pure-play ETF provides exposure to the global airline industry, including airline operators and manufacturers from all over the world, by tracking the U.S. Global Jets Index. The product holds 53 securities. The fund has gathered $3.3 million in its asset base while charging investors 60 bps in annual fees. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook (read: Travel & Tourism ETFs to Gain on Easing U.S. Travel Restriction).
VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK - Free Report)
With AUM of $20.2 million, this ETF is a one-stop shop for investors to play the oil refining market. It follows the MVIS Global Oil Refiners Index, holding 25 stocks. The product charges 59 bps in annual fees.
SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT - Free Report)
XRT targets the retail sector and tracks the S&P Retail Select Industry Index. It is home to 108 stocks in its basket and charges 35 bps in annual fees. The fund has AUM of $1.1 billion and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: Buy the Dip With These Top-Ranked ETFs).
iShares India 50 ETF (INDY - Free Report)
This ETF provides exposure to the largest 51 Indian stocks by tracking the Nifty 50 Index. It has managed assets worth $737.9 million and is a high-cost choice in the space, charging 90 bps in annual fees. INDY has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook (read: India ETFs at a 52-Week High: Here's Why).