Is The Chemours (CC) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. The Chemours (CC - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CC and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.
The Chemours is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 249 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CC's full-year earnings has moved 17.04% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, CC has returned 10.33% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 4.81%. This means that The Chemours is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, CC belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.42% so far this year, so CC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to CC as it looks to continue its solid performance.