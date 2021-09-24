We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Diodes (DIOD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Diodes (DIOD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DIOD and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.
Diodes is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 626 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DIOD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIOD's full-year earnings has moved 12.28% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, DIOD has returned 35.06% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 24.86%. This means that Diodes is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, DIOD belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #120 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.57% so far this year, so DIOD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to DIOD as it looks to continue its solid performance.