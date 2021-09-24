In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Is Entravision Communications (EVC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Entravision Communications (EVC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Entravision Communications is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 261 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EVC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVC's full-year earnings has moved 10.81% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, EVC has moved about 170.54% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 4.05% on average. This means that Entravision Communications is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, EVC belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #125 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.12% this year, meaning that EVC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to EVC as it looks to continue its solid performance.