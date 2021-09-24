We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CRI vs. ADDYY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Shoes and Retail Apparel stocks are likely familiar with Carter's (CRI - Free Report) and Adidas AG (ADDYY - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Right now, Carter's is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Adidas AG has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that CRI is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
CRI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.19, while ADDYY has a forward P/E of 36.04. We also note that CRI has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ADDYY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72.
Another notable valuation metric for CRI is its P/B ratio of 3.86. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ADDYY has a P/B of 7.52.
These metrics, and several others, help CRI earn a Value grade of A, while ADDYY has been given a Value grade of C.
CRI stands above ADDYY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that CRI is the superior value option right now.