Here's Why You Should Buy FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT) Stock Now
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT - Free Report) is a financial transaction services stock that has performed decently over the past year and has the potential to increase the momentum in the near term. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.
What Makes It an Attractive Pick?
An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has returned 11.7% over the past year against 5.3% decline of the industry it belongs to.
Solid Rank: FLEETCOR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer attractive investment opportunities for investors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Northward Estimate Revisions: Seven estimates for FLEETCOR in 2021 moved north in the past 60 days versus no downward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 inched up to 2.6%.
Positive Earnings Surprise History: FLEETCOR has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 6.1%.
Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings is currently pegged at $12.96 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 16.9%. Earnings are expected to register 16.5% growth in 2022. The stock has a long-term expected earnings per share growth rate of 15%.
Growth Drivers: FLEETCOR’s top line continues to grow organically, driven by an increase in transaction volume and acquisitions. In second-quarter 2021, organic revenue growth was 23%. The company witnessed $15 million of additional revenues from acquisitions completed in 2020 and 2021. The recent acquisition of Associated Foreign Exchange has expanded the company’s cross-border payment solutions business. Another acquisition, Roger, enhances FLEETCOR’s portfolio of accounts payable automation solutions to small businesses.
The company has a track record of returning value to shareholders through share repurchases. In 2020, 2019 and 2018, it repurchased shares worth $849.9 million, $694.9 million and $958.7 million, respectively.
