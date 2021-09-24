We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Boise Cascade (BCC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $54.23, moving -1.49% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%.
Heading into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 2.69% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 2.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.58% in that time.
BCC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BCC to post earnings of $2.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.83%.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BCC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, BCC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.53, so we one might conclude that BCC is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, BCC's PEG ratio is currently 0.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BCC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.