We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
USA Truck (USAK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, USA Truck (USAK - Free Report) closed at $15.21, marking a +1.67% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the truckload carrier had gained 4.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 1.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.58% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from USAK as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, USAK is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75.86%.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for USAK should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.33% lower. USAK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that USAK has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.12 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.02, so we one might conclude that USAK is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.