Image: Bigstock

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH - Free Report) closed at $18.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 10.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 2.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.58% in that time.

DFH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DFH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DFH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DFH currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.73. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.6.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers