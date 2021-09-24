We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intuit (INTU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Intuit (INTU - Free Report) closed at $577.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.1% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 4.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.58% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from INTU as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect INTU to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.81 billion, up 36.85% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.26 per share and revenue of $11.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.61% and +16.04%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for INTU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% lower. INTU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, INTU is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 35.05, so we one might conclude that INTU is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 3.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. INTU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.97 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow INTU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.