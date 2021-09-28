Factors to Watch Ahead of McCormick's (MKC) Q3 Earnings Release

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( MKC Quick Quote MKC - Free Report) is likely to display year-over-year growth in the top line, when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Sep 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,556 million, suggesting a rise of 8.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 73 cents per share, which, however, indicates a decline of 5.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year period. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.8%. This manufacturer, marketer, and distributer of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average. Key Factors to Note
Gains from product launches as well as acquisitions have been driving McCormick’s top-line growth. Sales from FONA (acquired in December 2020) and Cholula (acquired in November 2020) contributed 5% to total sales in the last reported quarter. In fact, management, on its second-quarter earnings call, noted that it expects sales contributions from both the aforementioned buyouts at the high end of the 3.5-4% range in fiscal 2021. This also bodes well for the quarter under review.
Apart from this, the company’s Flavor Solutions segment looks well placed, thanks to the higher sales to the company’s restaurant and other foodservice customers. Management, on its earnings call, stated that it expects a sustained shift toward at-home consumption compared with the pre-pandemic levels. It also anticipates a gradual recovery in demand from restaurant and other foodservice customers. That said, McCormick has been grappling with higher costs stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Management expects to incur pandemic-related costs of nearly $60 million during fiscal 2021, which raises concerns over the quarter under review as well. Other than this, management on its fiscal second-quarter earnings call highlighted that it is witnessing broad-based inflation across several commodities, packaging materials and transportation costs. Nonetheless, the company has been focused on its Comprehensive Continuous Improvement (CCI) program, which is likely to generate savings of nearly $110 million in fiscal 2021. What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for McCormick this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. McCormick currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of -2.06%. Stocks With Favorable Combinations
Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.
Hershey ( HSY Quick Quote HSY - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.82% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Kellogg ( K Quick Quote K - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.51% and currently holds a Zacks Rank #3. Mondelez International ( MDLZ Quick Quote MDLZ - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently.
Image: Bigstock
Factors to Watch Ahead of McCormick's (MKC) Q3 Earnings Release
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC - Free Report) is likely to display year-over-year growth in the top line, when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Sep 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,556 million, suggesting a rise of 8.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 73 cents per share, which, however, indicates a decline of 5.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year period. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.8%. This manufacturer, marketer, and distributer of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
McCormick & Company, Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | McCormick & Company, Incorporated Quote
Key Factors to Note
Gains from product launches as well as acquisitions have been driving McCormick’s top-line growth. Sales from FONA (acquired in December 2020) and Cholula (acquired in November 2020) contributed 5% to total sales in the last reported quarter. In fact, management, on its second-quarter earnings call, noted that it expects sales contributions from both the aforementioned buyouts at the high end of the 3.5-4% range in fiscal 2021. This also bodes well for the quarter under review.
Apart from this, the company’s Flavor Solutions segment looks well placed, thanks to the higher sales to the company’s restaurant and other foodservice customers. Management, on its earnings call, stated that it expects a sustained shift toward at-home consumption compared with the pre-pandemic levels. It also anticipates a gradual recovery in demand from restaurant and other foodservice customers.
That said, McCormick has been grappling with higher costs stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Management expects to incur pandemic-related costs of nearly $60 million during fiscal 2021, which raises concerns over the quarter under review as well. Other than this, management on its fiscal second-quarter earnings call highlighted that it is witnessing broad-based inflation across several commodities, packaging materials and transportation costs. Nonetheless, the company has been focused on its Comprehensive Continuous Improvement (CCI) program, which is likely to generate savings of nearly $110 million in fiscal 2021.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for McCormick this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
McCormick currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of -2.06%.
Stocks With Favorable Combinations
Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.
Hershey (HSY - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.82% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Kellogg (K - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.51% and currently holds a Zacks Rank #3.
Mondelez International (MDLZ - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently.