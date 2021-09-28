We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) is a leader in technologies involving the design and development of value-added glass products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD - Free Report) is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 60% downward over the last 60 days.
CDK Global, Inc. (CDK - Free Report) provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.
DZS Inc. (DZSI - Free Report) provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.
Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO - Free Report) , together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.