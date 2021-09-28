Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) is a leader in technologies involving the design and development of value-added glass products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD - Free Report) is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 60% downward over the last 60 days.

CDK Global, Inc. (CDK - Free Report) provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

DZS Inc. (DZSI - Free Report) provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO - Free Report) , together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

