We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Centennial (CDEV) Looking to Divest Delaware Basin Assets
Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV - Free Report) has been reportedly looking for buyers for some assets located in the southern Delaware Basin of Texas. Around 6,000 net acres in Reeves County, TX, are expectedly up for sale.
The assets to be divested are estimated to produce 1,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day, of which 76% comprise liquids. About 20 horizontal wells are currently in place in the region, which has a low cost of lifting. Centennial is expecting $100 million from the divestment, per Reuters. Dallas, TX-based TenOaks Energy Advisors is working as an exclusive adviser for the divestment. Bids on the assets are reportedly due on Oct 15, while a deal is expected to be struck by Oct 29.
A recovery in commodity prices has made divestments of oil and gas assets more profitable for upstream companies. As such, Centennial expects to attract more cash from selling non-core properties. The divestment plan is likely to help the company streamline the upstream portfolio. As investors these days are putting pressure on companies to boost shareholder value rather than production, upstream companies like Centennial are bound to focus more on profitable resources.
Cash from offloading the assets can enable it to reduce debt burden and provide its balance sheet with some breathing room. At June quarter-end, Centennial’s cash balance decreased to $4.7 million from the first-quarter level of $10.9 million. Long-term debt outstanding amounted to $1,054.3 million.
Price Performance
Shares of this company have gained 47.7% in the past six months compared with a 28.7% rise of the industry it belongs to.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the energy space include RPC, Inc. (RES - Free Report) , Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG - Free Report) and Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
RPC’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to surge 88.9% year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cheniere Energy’s bottom line for 2021 is pegged at $2.98 per share, indicating a massive improvement from the year-ago loss of 34 cents.
Kinder Morgan’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to rise 47.7% year over year.