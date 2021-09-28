Back to top

Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Cabot Oil (COG): Time to Buy?

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG - Free Report) is a leading producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry that could be an interesting play for investors.  That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.

These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on COG earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Cabot Oil could be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for COG

In the past 30 days, two estimates have gone higher for Cabot Oil while none has gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates moving from 47 cents per share 30 days ago, to 51 cents per share today, a move of 8.5%.

Current Year Estimates for COG

Meanwhile, Cabot Oil’s current year figures are also looking quite promising, with two estimates moving higher in the past one month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, moving from $1.72 per share 30 days ago to $1.85 per share today, a move of 7.6%.

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 30.1% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


