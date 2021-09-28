Back to top

Equinix (EQIX) Partners With Nokia to Enhance 5G & Edge Ecosystem

Equinix Inc. (EQIX - Free Report) recently deployed a fully functional 5G and Edge Technology Development Center. With a fully operational, non-standalone 5G network from Nokia (NOK - Free Report) , the center will help test and validate various 5G services and use cases.

By offering a production-ready inter-connection sandbox environment from the radio network to the cloud, the center in Dallas brings together select ecosystem participants to develop end-to-end edge solutions. Hence, it is likely to witness high demand from mobile network operators, cloud platforms, technology vendors and enterprises that can come together at Equinix to test, demonstrate and accelerate complex 5G and edge scenarios.

Initially, the 5G and Edge Technology Development Center will focus on use cases of mobile hybrid multi-cloud connectivity, network slicing, distributed artificial intelligence and machine learning, augmented and virtual reality and gaming as well as the enablement and orchestration of infrastructure.

Equinix is well positioned globally to bank on the robust demand for data-center spaces with its Platform Equinix, which comprises more than 230 data centers across 65 metros and 27 countries.

Robust growth in cloud computing, the Internet of Things and big data, and a greater call for third-party IT infrastructure are spurring the demand for data-center infrastructure. Furthermore, growth in artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicle and virtual/augmented reality markets is anticipated to be robust over the next five to six years.

As infrastructure providers for the rapidly-growing digital economy, data-center landlords, such as Equinix, Digital Realty Trust (DLR - Free Report) and CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR - Free Report) , are well placed for sustainable growth.

Shares of Equinix have gained 21.4% over the past six months, outperforming the industry's growth of 11.6%.

