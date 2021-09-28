We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DXC Technology (DXC) Successfully Completes Debt Refinancing
DXC Technology (DXC - Free Report) recently announced the successful completion of its previously declared refinancing of Euro and US dollar denominated debt. The company had offered Euro-denominated senior notes worth €1.35 billion on Sep 2 and US-dollar denominated senior notes worth $1.35 billion on Sep 7.
DXC utilized the proceeds from the aforementioned offerings to redeem its high-interest carrying older debts. The company redeemed €400 million outstanding borrowings under its Euro-denominated term loan facility due 2023 and 2024. It also repaid U.S. dollar-denominated 4.25% Senior Notes worth $500 million due 2025 and Sterling-denominated 2.75% Senior Notes worth £250 million due 2025.
The second largest end-to-end IT services provider in the world redeemed 4.125% Senior Notes worth $467 million due 2026, 4.75% Senior Notes worth $500 million due 2028 and senior notes worth $234 million due 2030.
With the refinancing of older high-interest carrying debts, DXC strengthened its balance sheet with enhanced financial flexibility. This move will reduce the company’s annualized interest expenses significantly. The extended maturity period of the senior notes also provides it greater financial flexibility and enables it to pursue investments in key growth areas.
The make-whole premium amount for the latest redemption stood at $300 million with an accrued interest of $40 million. Certainly, DXC’s latest move reflects its commitment toward reducing overall outstanding debt and interest expenses burden.
Formed in 2017 following the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation and the enterprise services unit of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE - Free Report) , DXC has been focusing on debt refinancing through divestment of non-core assets as well. It has significantly reduced its outstanding debt level to $4.12 billion as of Jun 30, 2021, from $10.33 billion as of Jun 30, 2020. Its interest expenses decreased to $62 million in first-quarter fiscal 2022 from $106 million in the year-ago quarter.
It is worth mentioning that with the global treasuries offering lowered rates, corporate bonds and borrowings from banks are witnessing high demand. In recent months, several companies have issued senior notes to improve liquidity.
Lately, the leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software, Salesforce (CRM - Free Report) funded the acquisition of Slack Technologies with the issuance of $8 billion worth of senior notes.
Prior to that, Marvell Technologies (MRVL - Free Report) raised $2 billion through offering of senior notes to fund the acquisition of Inphi Corporation. Prior to that, NCR Corporation raised $1.1 billion by issuing 5.125% senior unsecured notes.
DXC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).