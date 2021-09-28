Back to top

Is Caleres (CAL) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Caleres (CAL - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CAL and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Caleres is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 261 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAL's full-year earnings has moved 65% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CAL has returned about 49.01% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 4.40% on average. This means that Caleres is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, CAL belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.93% so far this year, meaning that CAL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on CAL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.


