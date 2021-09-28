We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has SilverBow Resources (SBOW - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
SilverBow Resources is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 253 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SBOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBOW's full-year earnings has moved 13.98% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, SBOW has returned 318.46% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 25.85% on average. This shows that SilverBow Resources is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, SBOW belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 91.60% so far this year, so SBOW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to SBOW as it looks to continue its solid performance.