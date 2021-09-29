Nokia's (NOK) Broadband Gear to Boost FTTH Network Across Slovenia

Nokia Corporation ( NOK Quick Quote NOK - Free Report) has partnered with Slovenia-based telecommunications company — Telekom Slovenije — to power the latter’s fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network with the deployment of avant-garde broadband equipment. The deployment, which is scheduled to commence this year, will bring 10Gb/s fiber to Slovenia. Currently, the FTTH network caters to more than half of Slovenian households. The 10Gb/s fiber installation will enable these households to benefit from high-speed broadband connections. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the increasing work-from-home trend has necessitated the establishment of highly capable and stable remote connections. Also, as tech companies migrate toward cost-effective, multi-gigabit services, operators are now turning their attention to 10Gb/s technologies with high bandwidth upstream and symmetrical bitrates. Nokia is recognized as a frontrunner in 10Gb/s symmetrical PON and the only vendor to allow a seamless upgrade to 25G speeds. Against this backdrop, the supply of Nokia’s broadband gear to Telekom Slovenije will bring 10Gb/s services for residential and business customers with an option to modernize its infrastructure to 25Gb/s PON network for superior services with utmost flexibility. Per the agreement, Telekom Slovenije will also capitalize on the Quillion chipset-powered Nokia ISAM FX series. The ISAM FX series involve high-capacity access nodes that have been specifically designed to deliver ultra-broadband services rapidly and cost-effectively. The trailblazing solution will substitute some existing access nodes while strengthening the newly built FTTH network across Slovenia on the back of high-bandwidth throughput. Driven by such a dedicated endeavor, the latest network modernization move is likely to make Nokia the ideal partner vendor by enhancing Telekom Slovenije’s high-capacity fiber networks, in turn, solidifying its position in the 5G era. Nokia is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for next-generation connectivity. It has made meaningful progress in its three-phased journey of value creation. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership in 2021 is likely to help it grow in 2022 and beyond. The Finland-based telecom equipment vendor aims to drive its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments. All these factors bode well for its long-term growth. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has gained 42.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 23.9%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Nokia's (NOK) Broadband Gear to Boost FTTH Network Across Slovenia
Nokia Corporation (NOK - Free Report) has partnered with Slovenia-based telecommunications company — Telekom Slovenije — to power the latter’s fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network with the deployment of avant-garde broadband equipment.
The deployment, which is scheduled to commence this year, will bring 10Gb/s fiber to Slovenia. Currently, the FTTH network caters to more than half of Slovenian households. The 10Gb/s fiber installation will enable these households to benefit from high-speed broadband connections.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the increasing work-from-home trend has necessitated the establishment of highly capable and stable remote connections. Also, as tech companies migrate toward cost-effective, multi-gigabit services, operators are now turning their attention to 10Gb/s technologies with high bandwidth upstream and symmetrical bitrates.
Nokia is recognized as a frontrunner in 10Gb/s symmetrical PON and the only vendor to allow a seamless upgrade to 25G speeds. Against this backdrop, the supply of Nokia’s broadband gear to Telekom Slovenije will bring 10Gb/s services for residential and business customers with an option to modernize its infrastructure to 25Gb/s PON network for superior services with utmost flexibility.
Per the agreement, Telekom Slovenije will also capitalize on the Quillion chipset-powered Nokia ISAM FX series. The ISAM FX series involve high-capacity access nodes that have been specifically designed to deliver ultra-broadband services rapidly and cost-effectively.
The trailblazing solution will substitute some existing access nodes while strengthening the newly built FTTH network across Slovenia on the back of high-bandwidth throughput. Driven by such a dedicated endeavor, the latest network modernization move is likely to make Nokia the ideal partner vendor by enhancing Telekom Slovenije’s high-capacity fiber networks, in turn, solidifying its position in the 5G era.
Nokia is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for next-generation connectivity. It has made meaningful progress in its three-phased journey of value creation. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership in 2021 is likely to help it grow in 2022 and beyond. The Finland-based telecom equipment vendor aims to drive its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments. All these factors bode well for its long-term growth.
