3 Must-Have Fidelity Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns
Fidelity Investments is considered one of the leaders in the financial services industry with presence in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and more than 400 research professionals. The company carries out operations in the United States through 12 regional offices and more than 200 Investor Centers.
Fidelity offers investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products. It serves more than 37 million individual investors.
At Fidelity, a large group of investment professionals carries out extensive and in-depth research to guide investors on potential investment avenues worldwide. Fidelity had total assets of about $11.1 trillion under management (as of Jun 30, 2021). The company manages more than 504 mutual funds across a wide range of categories, including domestic as well as foreign funds, and equity and fixed income funds.
Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund (FBGRX - Free Report) seeks capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of assets in blue-chip companies. The fund, which primarily focuses on established and well-known companies, invests in securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. FBGRX has three-year annualized returns of 29.8%.
As of the end of July 2021, FBGRX held 546 issues, with 8.7% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.
Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund (FEMSX - Free Report) aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of issuers in emerging markets and other investments that are tied economically to the emerging markets. FEMSX has three-year annualized returns of 15.2%.
FEMSX has an expense ratio of 0.01% compared with the category average of 1.23%.
Fidelity Select Banking Portfolio (FSRBX - Free Report) fund aims for appreciation of capital. The fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks of companies principally involved in banking. FSRBX invests in U.S. as well as non-U.S. companies and has three-year annualized returns of nearly 6.8%.
Matt Reed has been the fund manager of FSRBX since 2016.
To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Fidelity mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
