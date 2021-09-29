We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Covenant Logistics Group is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 136 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CVLG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLG's full-year earnings has moved 30.95% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that CVLG has returned about 97.03% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 7.08%. This means that Covenant Logistics Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, CVLG belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 36.57% this year, meaning that CVLG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
CVLG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.