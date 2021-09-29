We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Facebook (FB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Facebook (FB - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Facebook is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 625 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FB's full-year earnings has moved 7.02% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, FB has moved about 29.44% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 23.75% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Facebook is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, FB belongs to the Internet - Services industry, which includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 39.36% so far this year, so FB is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to FB as it looks to continue its solid performance.