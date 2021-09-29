We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has United Parcel Service (UPS) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
United Parcel Service is one of 136 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. UPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPS's full-year earnings has moved 3.31% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, UPS has moved about 10.95% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 7.08% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, United Parcel Service is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, UPS belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.85% so far this year, so UPS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to UPS as it looks to continue its solid performance.