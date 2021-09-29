Back to top

Paychex (PAYX) Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 30, before market open.

Let's check out the expectations in detail.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s to-be-reported quarter’s revenues stands at $1.04 billion, indicating an increase of 11.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for Management Solutions’ revenues stands at $771 million, indicating growth of 12.2% from the year-ago reported number. Growth of the company’s client base and increased penetration of its suite of solutions, especially HR outsourcing, time and attendance, retirement services and higher check volumes, along with and solid growth from new services and product initiative offerings, are likely to have aided the top line.

The consensus mark for Professional employer organization and Insurance Solutions revenues stands at $259 million, indicating growth of 12.6% from the year-ago reported number. The uptick is likely to have been aided by a rise in the number of clients’ worksite employees and higher margins on state unemployment insurance.

The consensus estimate for interest on funds held by clients’ revenues is pegged at $14.08 million, indicating 5.5% year-over-year decline. Lower average interest rates and realized gains are likely to have weighed on segmental revenues.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, indicating growth of 28.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Paychex this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Paychex has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Paychex, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming release:

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.98% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Envestnet (ENV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Accenture (ACN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.71 % and a Zacks Rank #3.


