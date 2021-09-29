In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
FedEx's (FDX) Logistics Unit Opens New Office in South Korea
FedEx Corporation’s (FDX - Free Report) subsidiary, FedEx Logistics, has opened an office in Seoul, South Korea, expanding its global network.
This new organization will provide one-source, end-to-end logistics solutions, including international air and ocean cargo services, customs brokerage arrangements, and trade solutions, as well as a number of value-added services.
Edward Hui, vice president of FedEx Logistics for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) region, said that with this new office, customers will see an enhancement in service level as well as gain access to FedEx’s global reach, guided by local Korean expertise.
Patrick Moebel, president of FedEx Trade Networks, said, "The new office in Korea complements our global operations, strengthening our position to better serve our customers around the world." Moebel added, “Global customers who trade with Korea and Korean customers alike will benefit from the fully customizable solutions offered by FedEx Logistics.”
FedEx, which has been seeing strong delivery volumes due to a rise in e-commerce demand amid the pandemic, recently entered into a long-term air freight partnership with Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings’ (AAWW - Free Report) subsidiary, Atlas Air. The deal is aimed at boosting air cargo capacity during the peak shipping seasons.
