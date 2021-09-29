We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Adobe (ADBE) Opportunity
Adobe (ADBE - Free Report) demonstrated a tremendous earnings report with record figures on both top and bottom lines, yet its share price tumbled. Its thriving subscription-based revenue has been powering tremendously consistent topline growth, with financial visibility that justifies it's otherwise outrageous 50x P/E.
Management raised its guidance, which catalyzed a slew of upwardly revised EPS estimates across every timeline and pushed ADBE into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Despite the outstanding report, investors pulled profits, and with the recent weakness in tech, we've seen the stock slide over 10% in just one week.
The compelling growth narrative that this leading cloud player has been able to manufacture in recent years has made ADBE a buy at almost any valuation. ADBE is now trading 14% off its all-time high, and I see this as an excellent buying opportunity to start or add to a position.