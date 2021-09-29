We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Moves -1.25%: What You Should Know
Boyd Gaming (BYD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $65.56, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.04% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the casino operator had gained 6.96% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.36% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BYD as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BYD is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 213.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $833.52 million, up 27.79% from the prior-year quarter.
BYD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $3.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3220% and +51.74%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BYD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BYD is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, BYD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.46, so we one might conclude that BYD is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, BYD's PEG ratio is currently 0.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Gaming stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
