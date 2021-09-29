In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) - free report >>
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) - free report >>
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) - free report >>
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) - free report >>
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
American Airlines (AAL) Inks Codeshare Deal With India's IndiGo
American Airlines Group (AAL - Free Report) has announced a codeshare agreement with Indian low-cost airline, IndiGo, offering customers wider connectivity to India. The move is in line with American Airlines’ aim to launch new flights connecting the United States and India.
Per the agreement, American Airlines will place its code on 29 of IndiGo’s domestic routes in India. This would offer American Airlines customers access to 29 new routes from Bengaluru and Delhi. The airline is set to launch new service between New York and Delhi on Oct 31, 2021 and between Seattle, WA and Bengaluru on Jan 4, 2022.
Subject to the U.S. and Indian governments’ approvals, the codeshare agreement is expected to be put into action next month onward. Following the launch, members of American Airlines’ AAdvantage loyalty program will be able to earn miles when traveling on flights operated by IndiGo that have the former’s code. American Airlines’ Flagship Business cabin travelers on the New York-Delhi or Seattle-Bengaluru routes will have the privilege of accessing IndiGo’s partner lounges in their originating cities.
American Airlines Group Inc. Price
American Airlines Group Inc. price | American Airlines Group Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
American Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) , ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) and Herc Holdings (HRI - Free Report) . While ArcBest and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Copa Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of Copa Holdings, ArcBest and Herc Holdings have rallied more than 60%, 100% and 300% in a year’s time, respectively.