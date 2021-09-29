General Electric (GE) Wins $28.7M Deal From EWA, Launches Product

General Electric Company’s ( GE Quick Quote GE - Free Report) business unit, GE Digital, recently clinched a deal from Bahrain’s Electricity & Water Authority (“EWA”). Per the $28.7 million deal, General Electric will deliver software and services for the modernization of electricity and water networks in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The company’s business unit, GE Healthcare, launched an advanced fixed, overhead tube suspension digital X-ray system — Definium Tempo. General Electric’s shares were up 0.4% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $105.73. Inside the Headlines
Per the deal, General Electric will provide EWA with several of its advanced Grid Software for installation in the control center, allowing it to digitize operations. The company's end-to-end software solution will facilitate EWA in improving the efficiency of its transmission and distribution process of electricity and water, with the minimization of outages in the networks. General Electric's digital solutions will help EWA to enhance its services for the 430,000 electricity and 310,000 water customers and optimize asset management targets.
As noted, the company's Grid Software to be offered includes solutions like Advanced Distribution Management Solutions (ADMS), Advanced Energy Management System (AEMS), Wide Area Management (WAMS), and Water Transmission and Water Distribution Management. While ADMS will help to enhance the electric grid's overall performance, AEMS will optimize the transmission of electricity with higher efficiency. WAMS will facilitate in monitoring and locating system oscillations instantly, thus lowering power disruption risks. General Electric will also work on the integration of the geospatial asset management system of EWA with the distribution network for managing water operation. GE Healthcare's newly launched Definium Tempo is designed for offering high-quality images to radiologists and technologists and helps in reducing their workflow burden.
General Electric, with a $115.9-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is poised to benefit from strong contract wins, acquired assets, a solid liquidity position, and the restructuring of its portfolio. However, the market-related challenges in the Aviation segment remain concerning.
Per the deal, General Electric will provide EWA with several of its advanced Grid Software for installation in the control center, allowing it to digitize operations. The company’s end-to-end software solution will facilitate EWA in improving the efficiency of its transmission and distribution process of electricity and water, with the minimization of outages in the networks. General Electric’s digital solutions will help EWA to enhance its services for the 430,000 electricity and 310,000 water customers and optimize asset management targets.
As noted, the company’s Grid Software to be offered includes solutions like Advanced Distribution Management Solutions (ADMS), Advanced Energy Management System (AEMS), Wide Area Management (WAMS), and Water Transmission and Water Distribution Management. While ADMS will help to enhance the electric grid’s overall performance, AEMS will optimize the transmission of electricity with higher efficiency. WAMS will facilitate in monitoring and locating system oscillations instantly, thus lowering power disruption risks. General Electric will also work on the integration of the geospatial asset management system of EWA with the distribution network for managing water operation.
GE Healthcare’s newly launched Definium Tempo is designed for offering high-quality images to radiologists and technologists and helps in reducing their workflow burden.
Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Trend
General Electric, with a $115.9-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is poised to benefit from strong contract wins, acquired assets, a solid liquidity position, and the restructuring of its portfolio. However, the market-related challenges in the Aviation segment remain concerning.
In the past six months, its share price has lost 0.7% against the industry’s increase of 9.9%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has decreased 3.9% to $1.99 in the past 60 days. Earnings estimates for 2022 have declined 3.7% to $4.16 over the same period.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN - Free Report) , Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL - Free Report) , and Danaher Corporation (DHR - Free Report) . While Raven currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Carlisle and Danaher carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Raven pulled off an earnings surprise of 42.59%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Carlisle pulled off an earnings surprise of 39.38%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Danaher pulled off an earnings surprise of 27.52%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.