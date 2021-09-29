Pentair (PNR) Stock Up 20% in 3 Months: What's Driving It?

Pentair plc ( PNR Quick Quote PNR - Free Report) shares have gained 19.9% over the past three months, outperforming its industry’s growth of 17.6%. Moreover, it has topped the S&P 500’s rally of 13.1% over the same period. Let’s take a look into the factors behind this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock’s price appreciation. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research What’s Aiding Pentair? Pentair reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 84 cents, which improved 42% year over year driven by strong order levels. Q2 Earnings Performance: : Backed by the trend in orders and record backlog, Pentair expects earnings per share in 2021 between $3.30 and $3.40. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 34%. Upbeat 2021 View : Pentair’s pool business has been benefiting from increased demand for swimming pools as consumers were forced to stay at home amid the pandemic, which triggered the desire to invest in their backyards. Demand for new pools remains robust even this year as consumers are continuing to enhance their at-home quality of life by investing in pools. Demand for pool maintenance also remains strong. Considering that nearly 80% of Pentair’s Consumer Solutions segment serves residential markets, the ongoing momentum bodes well. The Industrial & Flow Technologies segment is performing well, backed by recovery in commercial and industrial businesses. Solid Demand : During second-quarter 2021, Pentair launched a Transformation program to accelerate growth and drive margin expansion. The program is structured in multiple phases and is expected to drive operational efficiency, streamline processes, reduce complexity while meeting financial objectives. The company is targeting at least 300 basis points of margin expansion by 2025 through the program. Expected Benefits from Transformation Program : Pentair is focused on expanding digital transformation, innovation, technology and brand building. The company has a strong product pipeline for 2021. In Water Treatment business, it is investing in innovative components, such as flat connected valve for water softeners. The company continues to invest in new areas around commercial office water and total water management within its commercial systems business. Focus on Innovation : Pentair is focused on expanding particularly in the areas of pool and residential and commercial water treatment through acquisitions. The company has recently entered into an agreement to buy Pleatco for $255 million in cash, in an effort to expand its footprint in the aftermarket water and air filtration space. Earlier it had completed the acquisitions of Aquion, Inc. and Pelican Water Systems, Rocean and Ken’s Beverage to expand its capabilities. Acquisitions to Drive Growth Earnings estimates for Pentair have also been witnessing upward revisions over the past three months. Over the said time period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both 2021 and 2022 have increased 7%. Stocks to Consider
Pentair (PNR) Stock Up 20% in 3 Months: What's Driving It?
Pentair plc (PNR - Free Report) shares have gained 19.9% over the past three months, outperforming its industry’s growth of 17.6%. Moreover, it has topped the S&P 500’s rally of 13.1% over the same period.
Let’s take a look into the factors behind this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock’s price appreciation.
What’s Aiding Pentair?
Q2 Earnings Performance: Pentair reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 84 cents, which improved 42% year over year driven by strong order levels.
Upbeat 2021 View: Backed by the trend in orders and record backlog, Pentair expects earnings per share in 2021 between $3.30 and $3.40. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 34%.
Solid Demand: Pentair’s pool business has been benefiting from increased demand for swimming pools as consumers were forced to stay at home amid the pandemic, which triggered the desire to invest in their backyards. Demand for new pools remains robust even this year as consumers are continuing to enhance their at-home quality of life by investing in pools. Demand for pool maintenance also remains strong. Considering that nearly 80% of Pentair’s Consumer Solutions segment serves residential markets, the ongoing momentum bodes well. The Industrial & Flow Technologies segment is performing well, backed by recovery in commercial and industrial businesses.
Expected Benefits from Transformation Program: During second-quarter 2021, Pentair launched a Transformation program to accelerate growth and drive margin expansion. The program is structured in multiple phases and is expected to drive operational efficiency, streamline processes, reduce complexity while meeting financial objectives. The company is targeting at least 300 basis points of margin expansion by 2025 through the program.
Focus on Innovation: Pentair is focused on expanding digital transformation, innovation, technology and brand building. The company has a strong product pipeline for 2021. In Water Treatment business, it is investing in innovative components, such as flat connected valve for water softeners. The company continues to invest in new areas around commercial office water and total water management within its commercial systems business.
Acquisitions to Drive Growth: Pentair is focused on expanding particularly in the areas of pool and residential and commercial water treatment through acquisitions. The company has recently entered into an agreement to buy Pleatco for $255 million in cash, in an effort to expand its footprint in the aftermarket water and air filtration space. Earlier it had completed the acquisitions of Aquion, Inc. and Pelican Water Systems, Rocean and Ken’s Beverage to expand its capabilities.
Earnings estimates for Pentair have also been witnessing upward revisions over the past three months. Over the said time period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both 2021 and 2022 have increased 7%.
