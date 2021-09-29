Back to top

Has Foot Locker (FL) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Foot Locker (FL - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Foot Locker is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FL's full-year earnings has moved 23.30% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, FL has moved about 21.93% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 7.37% on average. This means that Foot Locker is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, FL belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.28% so far this year, so FL is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track FL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


