Is MercadoLibre (MELI) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has MercadoLibre (MELI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
MercadoLibre is one of 213 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MELI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI's full-year earnings has moved 1,066.04% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, MELI has returned 0.41% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -7.37%. This means that MercadoLibre is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, MELI belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #221 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 29.68% this year, meaning that MELI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on MELI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.