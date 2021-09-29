We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Vista Outdoor (VSTO - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Vista Outdoor is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 261 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 72.23% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, VSTO has moved about 72.43% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -5.66%. This means that Vista Outdoor is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, VSTO belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 17.25% so far this year, meaning that VSTO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on VSTO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.