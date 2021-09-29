Medtronic (MDT) Gets CE Mark for Radial Artery Access Portfolio

Medtronic plc ( MDT Quick Quote MDT - Free Report) recently received the CE Mark for its radial artery access portfolio, consisting of the Rist 079 Radial Access Guide Catheter and the Rist Radial Access Selective Catheter. This portfolio can be paired with the Phenom PLUS, Phenom 021 microcatheter for stent deployment or with the Phenom 027 microcatheter for flow diverter deployment.
This makes an ideal setup for Pipeline VANTAGE Embolization Device with Shield Technology treatments.
Per management, the receipt of the CE Mark for the Rist radial access portfolio within Medtronic’s neurovascular business underscores Medtronic’s focus on driving innovation, allowing clinicians to tailor patient care based on their condition and anatomy.
Few Words on the Rist Radial Access Catheters
The Rist 079 Radial Access Guide Catheter is used to introduce interventional devices into the peripheral, coronary, and neuro vasculature. It is the first catheter created specifically to meet the unique demands of accessing the neuro vasculature through the radial artery rather than the transfemoral artery. The product attained 510(K) clearance by the FDA and has been in use at limited sites in the United States. It has gathered strong customer feedback on its outperformance in navigability and support for the radial pathway in over 100 cases.
The Rist Radial Access Selective Catheter is utilized for the introduction of interventional devices into the peripheral, coronary and neuro vasculature, as well as to facilitate introduction of diagnostic agents in the neuro vasculature. However, the Rist Radial Access Selective Catheter is not indicated for the introduction of diagnostic agents in coronary or peripheral arteries.
Industry Prospects Per a report published in Research and Markets, the global transradial access market is expected witness a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019-2027. Factors such as increasing inclination for interventional procedures with radial artery access, rising prevalence of obesity and lifestyle-induced diseases, and increased usage of radial access devices in pediatric patients are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
In 2018, the American Heart Association advocated a radial-first approach for acute coronary syndrome, citing lower bleeding and vascular complications than transfemoral artery access. Since then, transradial techniques have become the standard of care in the cardiac interventional community. Several advantages demonstrated in cardiovascular procedures to radial access, including strong patient preference, immediate ambulation and lower costs, have led the neuro-interventionalist community to examine the adoption of the transradial approach to their practice.
Given the substantial market prospects, Medtronic’s recent attainment of the CE Mark for its radial artery access portfolio seems well-timed.
Notable Developments
Medtronic has been engaging in a number of significant developments this month.
The company’s Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (“RAS”) system was utilized to perform robotic prostatectomy at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai, India. This was the first clinical procedure in Asia-Pacific with the Hugo RAS system, in conjunction with Apollo Hospitals Group. The Hugo RAS system was used to perform the first urologic and gynecologic procedures in Latin America earlier this year, which marked the beginning of the Hugo RAS system patient registry. This patient registry will collect clinical data from those systems, as well as the one placed in India, in order to support regulatory submissions around the world.
The company announced the enrollment of the first patient and completion of the first surgical procedure in its BRAIVE IDE study. This study will assess the safety and effectiveness of the Braive growth modulation system for treatment of progressive juvenile or adolescent idiopathic scoliosis. The device is Medtronic's newest addition to the pediatric spine category. The start of the BRAIVE IDE study demonstrates the company's commitment toward continued innovation for pediatric patients.
Share Price Performance
The stock has outperformed its
industry over the past year. It has rallied 22.7% compared with the industry’s 10.6% growth. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, Medtronic carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks from the Medical-Products industry include
VAREX IMAGING ( VREX Quick Quote VREX - Free Report) , Envista Holdings Corporation ( NVST Quick Quote NVST - Free Report) and BellRing Brands, Inc. ( BRBR Quick Quote BRBR - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
VAREX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 5%.
Envista Holdings has a long-term earnings growth rate of 27.4%.
BellRing Brands has a long-term earnings growth rate of 29.1%.
