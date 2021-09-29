What's in the Cards for Jefferies (JEF) in Q3 Earnings?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. ( JEF Quick Quote JEF - Free Report) is scheduled to announce third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Aug 31) results on Sep 30, after market close. While its revenues are anticipated to have improved in the quarter on a year-over-year basis, earnings are expected to have declined. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were driven by a robust rise in revenues, partly offset by higher expenses. Jefferies has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 284.9%. Earnings & Sales Projections for Q3
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has been revised 70% higher over the past seven days to $1.02 per share. The estimate indicates a fall of 4.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.
The consensus estimate for sales of $1.76 billion suggests 8.7% growth on a year-over-year basis. Other Key Estimates for Q3
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Merchant Banking segment’s net revenues is pegged at $250 million, indicating a 21.6% decline from the prior quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus estimate for net revenues of the Corporate segment is pegged at $2.40 million, suggesting a significant rise sequentially. In the to-be-reported quarter, market volatility along with client activity returned to normalized levels in comparison to the previous few quarters. Thus, the company’s capital markets-related revenues are not expected to have witnessed much improvement. Nevertheless, deal-making continued at a fast pace. Thus, advisory revenues are expected to have been positively impacted. Underwriting revenues are also expected to have been decent in the quarter. Earnings Whispers
According to our quantitative model, it cannot be conclusively predicted whether Jefferies will be able to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate this time. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive
Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Earnings ESP: Jefferies has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few finance stocks that you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases, per our model.
The Earnings ESP for JPMorgan ( JPM Quick Quote JPM - Free Report) is +6.71% and it carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The company is slated to report third-quarter 2021 (ended Sep 30) results on Oct 13. Citigroup ( C Quick Quote C - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter results on Oct 14. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +14.29%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ( PNC Quick Quote PNC - Free Report) is scheduled to release earnings on Oct 15. The company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an Earnings ESP of +9.29%.
Image: Bigstock
What's in the Cards for Jefferies (JEF) in Q3 Earnings?
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF - Free Report) is scheduled to announce third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Aug 31) results on Sep 30, after market close. While its revenues are anticipated to have improved in the quarter on a year-over-year basis, earnings are expected to have declined.
In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were driven by a robust rise in revenues, partly offset by higher expenses.
Jefferies has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 284.9%.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Quote
Earnings & Sales Projections for Q3
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has been revised 70% higher over the past seven days to $1.02 per share. The estimate indicates a fall of 4.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.
The consensus estimate for sales of $1.76 billion suggests 8.7% growth on a year-over-year basis.
Other Key Estimates for Q3
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Merchant Banking segment’s net revenues is pegged at $250 million, indicating a 21.6% decline from the prior quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus estimate for net revenues of the Corporate segment is pegged at $2.40 million, suggesting a significant rise sequentially.
In the to-be-reported quarter, market volatility along with client activity returned to normalized levels in comparison to the previous few quarters. Thus, the company’s capital markets-related revenues are not expected to have witnessed much improvement.
Nevertheless, deal-making continued at a fast pace. Thus, advisory revenues are expected to have been positively impacted. Underwriting revenues are also expected to have been decent in the quarter.
Earnings Whispers
According to our quantitative model, it cannot be conclusively predicted whether Jefferies will be able to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate this time. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: Jefferies has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few finance stocks that you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases, per our model.
The Earnings ESP for JPMorgan (JPM - Free Report) is +6.71% and it carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The company is slated to report third-quarter 2021 (ended Sep 30) results on Oct 13.
Citigroup (C - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter results on Oct 14. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +14.29%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC - Free Report) is scheduled to release earnings on Oct 15. The company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an Earnings ESP of +9.29%.