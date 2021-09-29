We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Federated Hermes (FHI) Acquires $562M of Horizon Advisers Assets
Moving forward with its announced acquisition in April 2021, Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) has successfully completed the buyout of certain investment management related assets of Horizon Advisers, an unincorporated division of Hancock Whitney Bank, and the changeover of equity and fixed-income fund assets worth nearly $562 million.
The remaining nine Hancock Horizon mutual funds — seven equity and two municipal bond funds — were converted into one new and six existing Federated Hermes mutual funds with analogous investment objectives and strategies.
Joe Machi, director of alliances at Federated Hermes, remarked, "The successful completion of this transaction is the result of Federated Hermes' experience with similar transactions, our client-centered approach and our long-term relationship with Hancock Whitney Bank.”
The acquisition gives the shareholders of the funds access to the company’s manifold range of investment strategies, substantiated performance and comprehensive customer service capabilities.
In the last few years, Federated Hermes has inked strategic deals and thereby, expanded operations in the U.K. and Chile. Notably, the company continues to eye alliances and acquisitions to expand its business in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region as well as in the United States and the rest of the Americas.
Federated Hermes currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have gained 1.2% over the past six months compared with the 13% rally recorded by the industry.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Competitive Landscape
Acquisitions have been on the rise in the banking sector, of late. In the current scenario, banks are moving toward consolidations to dodge the heightened costs of regulatory compliance and increased investments in technology in a bid to remain competitive. The prevalent low interest-rate environment and other economic challenges following the pandemic have taken a toll on banks’ profitability.
Earlier this month, in an effort to diversify revenues, Valley National Bancorp (VLY - Free Report) had signed a deal to acquire Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M.’s U.S. banking arm — Bank Leumi USA — for $1.15 billion. The deal is likely to close by late first-quarter or early second-quarter 2022.
U.S. Bancorp (USB - Free Report) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MUFG Union Bank’s core retail banking operations from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG - Free Report) for a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $8 billion, in a bid to boost its presence on the West Coast. The deal’s closure, expected in the first-half of 2022, is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. No shareholder approvals are required from the companies.