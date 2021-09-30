In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) - free report >>
What's Behind Paltalk's (PALT) Big Upward Surge?
Paltalk (PALT - Free Report) is a microcap company that operates a network of different consumer apps, creating a platform where users can meet, chat, see, broadcast, and message in real time. The company is known for owning patents on key audio + video streaming components, which have been licensed to major tech names like Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Sony , and Activision Blizzard (ATVI - Free Report) .
After being uplisted to the Nasdaq in August, shares have experienced wild swings. PALT closed today’s trading session up over 60% after gaining more than 90% earlier on Wednesday.
Its recent surge looks to be the result of social media pumping, and there’s even a subreddit dedicated to the stock called r/PALT. Members of the thread have been urging others to buy shares because of its Nasdaq listing and Wall Street’s lack of notice. They also see it as undervalued and are hyping it up.
However, analysts and market watchers have flagged this as another likely short squeeze event, so be prepared for more volatility when it comes to PALT.