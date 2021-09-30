We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hunt for a Red October: Stocks to Buy During Correction
Welcome to the stock market correction. At the rate we're going, we should tag at least a 7% drawdown in the Nasdaq 100 to 14,600.
As I explained last week before the Fed meeting ended, I was looking for an expansion in volatility and a break of the 9/20 lows...
September Swoon Just Getting Started: Dial In Your Buy Targets
That swoon resumed yesterday with another gap down and a -2.86% drubbing for the big-cap Tech index.
In the video that accompanies this article, I reiterate my downside targets for the NDX and the S&P 500.
Plus, I share my ideal buy ranges for several blue-chip growth stocks like NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) , and The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) .
I also explain why I'm staying long a particular 3X bearish ETF on the Nasdaq 100 and how I plan to flip out of it into a 3x bullish ETF.
I'm actually excited about the buying opportunities that could arise if the Nasdaq 100 makes a full 10% correction down to 14,000.
And I want investors to know how to get the bargains they envision in some of my other favorite stocks like Square (SQ - Free Report) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) .
The way you do it is by having a plan and being ready to outsmart the lightning-fast algo stop-hunters.
Since the algos will be hunting for a Red October whether we like it or not, you might as well plan ahead and let them help you buy your favorite stocks on sale.
Disclosure: I own shares of AMD, TTD, NVDA, and SQ for the Zacks TAZR Trader portfolio.