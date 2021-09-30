Back to top

Hunt for a Red October: Stocks to Buy During Correction

Welcome to the stock market correction. At the rate we're going, we should tag at least a 7% drawdown in the Nasdaq 100 to 14,600.

As I explained last week before the Fed meeting ended, I was looking for an expansion in volatility and a break of the 9/20 lows...

September Swoon Just Getting Started: Dial In Your Buy Targets

That swoon resumed yesterday with another gap down and a -2.86% drubbing for the big-cap Tech index.

In the video that accompanies this article, I reiterate my downside targets for the NDX and the S&P 500.

Plus, I share my ideal buy ranges for several blue-chip growth stocks like NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) , and The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) .

I also explain why I'm staying long a particular 3X bearish ETF on the Nasdaq 100 and how I plan to flip out of it into a 3x bullish ETF.

I'm actually excited about the buying opportunities that could arise if the Nasdaq 100 makes a full 10% correction down to 14,000.

And I want investors to know how to get the bargains they envision in some of my other favorite stocks like Square (SQ - Free Report) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) .

The way you do it is by having a plan and being ready to outsmart the lightning-fast algo stop-hunters.

Since the algos will be hunting for a Red October whether we like it or not, you might as well plan ahead and let them help you buy your favorite stocks on sale.

Disclosure: I own shares of AMD, TTD, NVDA, and SQ for the Zacks TAZR Trader portfolio.


