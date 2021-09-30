We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Facebook (FB - Free Report) closed at $339.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.31% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the social media company had lost 10.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.32%.
FB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FB is projected to report earnings of $3.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.34 billion, up 36.65% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.10 per share and revenue of $119.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +39.74% and +38.69%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FB should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note FB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.15. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.76.
Meanwhile, FB's PEG ratio is currently 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.92 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
