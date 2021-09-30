We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Moderna (MRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $378.90, moving -1.38% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 2% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.32%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MRNA to post earnings of $9.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1700%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.48 billion, up 4005.79% from the prior-year quarter.
MRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $29.13 per share and revenue of $20.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1586.22% and +2394.57%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher. MRNA currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, MRNA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.55.
It is also worth noting that MRNA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.