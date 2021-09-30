We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nokia (NOK) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Nokia (NOK - Free Report) closed at $5.43, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the technology company had lost 8.89% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from NOK as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, NOK is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.06 billion, down 2.14% from the year-ago period.
NOK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $26.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.67% and +4.53%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NOK. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NOK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note NOK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.2, which means NOK is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that NOK currently has a PEG ratio of 9.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.93 as of yesterday's close.
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NOK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.