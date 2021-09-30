We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) closed at $6.39, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 18.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from UUUU as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, up 62.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.53 million, up 2049.39% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $18.38 million, which would represent changes of +8.7% and +1008.63%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UUUU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UUUU is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
