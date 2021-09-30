We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Century Communities (CCS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Century Communities (CCS - Free Report) closed at $63.56, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the single-family homebuilder had lost 8.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 6.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.32%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CCS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CCS to post earnings of $3.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 119.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.05 billion, up 32.43% from the prior-year quarter.
CCS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.43 per share and revenue of $4.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +115.92% and +35.87%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CCS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.66% lower. CCS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, CCS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.75. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.56.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CCS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.