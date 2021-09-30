In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Buy These 3 Non-US Mutual Funds for a Spectacular Portfolio
Non-U.S. mutual funds provide excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of countries, including emerging and developed markets. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove more profitable than in those with significant domestic exposure.
Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
BlackRock International Fund of BlackRock Series, Inc. Investor A Shares (MDILX - Free Report) aims for capital appreciation over the long term. The fund invests the majority of its assets in stocks of companies located outside the United States. MDILX invests a minimum of 75% of its total assets in global equity securities of any market capitalization. This non-U.S. mutual fund has a three-year annualized return of 15.7%.
MDILX has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 0.92%.
Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares (VWIGX - Free Report) seeks to provide long-term capital growth to its investors. The fund invests the majority of assets in securities of companies located outside the United States. It invests across all market capitalizations. VWIGX has three-year annualized returns of 23.9%.
James K. Anderson is the fund manager of VWIGX since 2003.
John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class A (JEMQX - Free Report) aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity and equity-related securities of emerging-market issuers. JEMQX has three-year annualized returns of 15%.
As of the end of July 2021, JEMQX held 68 issues with 4.9% of its assets invested in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd.
