We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
BCE's Unit Expands Internet Access in Memramcook, St. Martins
Bell, which is owned by BCE Inc. (BCE - Free Report) , has announced the expansion of pure fiber Internet service to homes and businesses in the villages of Memramcook and St. Martins in Canada.
This project is part of Bell’s accelerated capital investment program for enhancing Canada’s next-generation network infrastructure. It will bring all-fiber broadband access to almost 2,900 locations in these communities by the end of 2021.
Bell is committed to bringing its pure fiber connections and Internet and TV services to households and commercial locations in rural communities. The broadband expansion program will provide high-capacity fiber connections with Internet download speed of up to 1.5 Gbps and access to Bell’s services like Fibe TV.
BCE’s shares have gained 19.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 16.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
At May-end, Bell announced an additional investment of C$1.7 billion over the next two years to accelerate the rollout of its broadband fiber, 5G, and rural networks. It continues to help drive Canada’s recovery from the pandemic. The latest technological advancement will be beneficial for the economic development of the community.
The capital acceleration is more than the almost C$4 billion that Bell usually invests in broadband network infrastructure and expansion each year. It will significantly increase the connections in localities across the country while creating employment opportunities.
In the wireless business, Bell is witnessing healthy subscriber base growth, thanks to its focus on higher-value smartphone loadings, demand for its IoT solutions and higher average revenue per mobile phone user. It is likely to benefit from investments to enhance 5G access speed and coverage.
The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector are InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) , Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM - Free Report) , and Nokia Corp. (NOK - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
InterDigital delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 536%, on average.
Qualcomm pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.5%, on average.
Nokia delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 202.7%, on average.