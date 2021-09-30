We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Cuts Q3 & FY21 Sales and Earnings View
The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW - Free Report) lowered its net sales and net income per share guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2021.
The company lowered its third-quarter consolidated net sales guidance to be flat to down modestly from third-quarter 2020 levels. It expects third-quarter 2021 net income per share outlook between $1.80 and $1.90 per share, including 20 cents per share for acquisition-related amortization expense.
Sherwin-Williams also reduced full-year 2021 consolidated net sales guidance to be up by a high single-digit percentage over full year 2020. It lowered full year net income per share guidance in the range of $7.21-$7.41 per share, including 80 cents per share for acquisition-related amortization expense and a loss of 34 cents per share on the Wattyl divestiture.
The company stated that the persistent and industry-wide raw material availability constraints as well as pricing inflation as reported earlier have deteriorated. The company is apprehensive about an improvement in supply or a reduction in raw material pricing for the fourth quarter as expected. It anticipates expects raw material availability issues to hurt its consolidated sales by a high single-digit percentage in the fourth quarter.
Due to these headwinds, the company is narrowing third-quarter sales expectations. For the full year, it expects sales to be up by a high single-digit percentage and adjusted net income per share guidance to be $8.45 at the midpoint of the range.
In addition to the supply challenges, raw material pricing remains high. Sherwin-Williams is raising its full-year raw material inflation outlook to be up a high-teens percentage from last year’s levels.
Shares of Sherwin-Williams have gained 22.6% in the past year compared with a 17.8% rise of the industry.
