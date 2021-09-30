Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 30, 2021

  • Cintas Corporation’s (CTAS - Free Report) shares rose 0.8% after the company reported first-quarter of fiscal 2022 earnings of $3.11 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76.
  • Shares of NuCana plc (NCNA - Free Report) surged 17.3% after the company reported that the FDA granted Fast Track designation to its Acelarin (NUC-1031) for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced biliary tract cancer.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc.’s (GOVX - Free Report) shares jumped 8.7% after the company reported the purchase of exclusive rights to PNP Therapeutics' development and commercialization of Gedeptin.
  • Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID - Free Report) surged 7.1% after it kicked off production of its electric vehicles in Casa Grande, Arizona and reported that deliveries would begin in late October.

Published in

electric-vehicles medical